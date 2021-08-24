CASES DISPOSED:
AUGUST 7-13, 2021
Gentry Talcott, 1402 Belair Rd, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Bryan Ray Vaughan, Scotland; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Destiny Taylor, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 3, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Makenna Guenther, Bloomfield, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shayna Provost, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 15, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200; Jail sentence of 15 days suspended.
Marquese Antonio Tayborn, Vermillion; Fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; No motorcycle driver license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marquese Antonio Tayborn, Vermillion; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Leslie Tuma, Madison, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Catalico G. Morales-Martin, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ronald Michael Wieseler, 111 Nome St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Keaton Sheffy, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lillian Ferris, 1001 Memory Lane #15, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Hollee Smejkal, Wagner; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cassandra Lee Grate, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $808.68; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 57 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Melanie K. Black, Spencer, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Darrell Eugene Williams, 314 ½ W. 4th St., Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Darcy Jon Feenstra, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Natalie Tighe, Stanton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Israel Sanchez, Ainsworth, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50.
Colby Lynn Arbuckle, Vermillion; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Jaden M. Read, 510 Broadway, Apt. 1, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Domonick Harris, 914 Locust St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Steve Shockley, Tyndall; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Joseph Stevens, 1802 Dakota St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Hollee Smejkal, Wagner; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; Dismissed by prosecutor; $132.50.
Cassandra Lee Grate, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kai Eskins, 2400 Douglas Lot 28, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Steven Dean Hansen, 1207 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Leah Tallman, Wakonda; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50.
Shayna Provost, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 15, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200; Jail sentence of 15 days suspended.
Jeremiah Sudbeck, 615 E. 5th St., Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Daniel F. Vanosdel, 513 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Trevor W. Harrison, 1311 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Francisco Espinoza Ayon, Sioux City, Iowa; No driver’s license; $132.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.