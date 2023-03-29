100 Years Ago
Friday, March 30, 1923
• Every man, woman and child in Yankton can afford to eat two eggs on Easter, according to market conditions as they showed up today. The approach of Easter did not materially advance the price, and eggs were selling today around 23 cents a dozen or two dozen for 45 cents.
• After 37 years in business, Olof Nelson today stepped from behind the counter at Nelson-Anderson’s and announced he had sold out his interest in this well-known grocery house to Paul Schlimgen, who has been an assistant in the store for the past three years. The change was made necessary by Mr. Nelson’s appointment as postmaster to succeed M. M. Bennett, whose term has expired.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 30, 1948
• An early morning fire of undetermined origin swept through the Majestic Gardens night club on Third street here today, gutting out the interior of the club and causing considerable smoke damage to apartments on the second floor and to the interior of the Presto café, which adjoins the Majestic Gardens. The blaze was not detected until after a gas blower in the back of the club fell down and an explosion blew out the front windows.
• The James river was reported to be still on the rise in this section from the bottom lands near U.S. highway 81 north of the city all the way to the mouth of the river where it joins the Missouri east of Yankton. From the Ed Schramm farm on highway 81 near the bottom land, it was reported this morning that the water was still rising. It was stated that the water is now over the high banks and is still going up.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 30, 1973
• An address on “The Role of Sweden As A Neutral in the United Nations” will keynote the annual Missouri Valley United Nations, scheduled for next weekend at Yankton College. Lars Olof (Olle) Tunberg, first secretary in charge of information at the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C., will address the MUN General Assembly at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, April 7, in Nash Gymnasium. Some 250 high school students from the five-state area will be seated as members of delegations at the Model UN.
• The new traffic signal lights at Fourth St. and Douglas Avenue and at Third St. and Broadway were turned on late Thursday morning. New traffic lights with arms into the intersection have now been installed at those intersections and at Fourth and Broadway and at Eighth and Broadway as part of the Topics program of the State Highway Department. Still to be installed are “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signs at the intersections of Broadway with Third and Fourth Sts. Later a pedestrian-actuated “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signal will also be installed at Eighth St. and Broadway.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 30, 1998
• Law enforcement authorities were searching Sunday for three men who broke out of the Cedar County Jail in Hartington Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the three men used a piece of exercise equipment and smashed a second-floor bullet proof window at 8:31 p.m. Saturday. They then leapt eight feet to the ground and fled to a vehicle that was waiting for them with a change of clothes. After changing their clothes, the fugitives abandoned the first escape vehicle and stole another car in the Hartington area.
• Mount Marty opened the defense of its SDIC title with decisive 14-4, 12-3 wins over Dakota State Sunday. The Lancers used strong pitching and hitting to sweep the Trojans.
