VERMILLION — The Friends of the Vermillion Public Library are holding a pop-up summer sale for Edie’s Book Store on Thursday, July 7, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
This is a discount 50% off everything sale. Help the library clear its shelves for the summer remodel and grab some discount books to keep you reading this summer.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
