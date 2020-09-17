Keep Yankton Beautiful has announced that the 2020 Great American Cleanup will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Originally postponed due to coronavirus concerns, this rescheduled fall cleanup encourages masks and will allow for social distancing.
Individuals, businesses, civic organizations, church groups, families, and any other group interested in participating are invited to join us at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Memorial Park Picnic Shelter. The event will begin with a safety briefing, bag and glove distribution, and route assignments.
Those who cannot participate on Sept. 26 may contact Keep Yankton Beautiful to pick up bags and gloves and schedule their own cleanup any time before Oct. 18, 2020.
The Great American Cleanup (GAC) is the nation’s largest community improvement program, taking place annually with over a half-million volunteers participating within the hundreds of Keep America Beautiful affiliates nationwide. In 2019, Keep Yankton Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup included over 300 participants and over 3,000 pounds of trash collected.
