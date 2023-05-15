Yankton’s River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) welcomed Cassie Nagel as its new executive director Monday.
Most recently, Nagel was the education and public awareness specialist at Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, according to her LinkedIn profile.
