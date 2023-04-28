Temporary Burn Ban Reinstated In Yankton County

Despite the recent rain, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) has issued a temporary burn ban for the county from Saturday, April 29, through Monday, May 1.
Strong winds and falling humidity have impacted the situation, the YCOEM said in a press release Friday.
“Conditions have changed rapidly in the county,” the press release noted.
On Saturday, areas near and west of the James River Valley are likely to warm into the 60s, supporting minimum humidity values below 30%. The YCOEM said there is a “high confidence” that there will be strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph or more, with sustained winds in the 20-30 mph range.
“However, some uncertainty remains in high temperatures … and how much fuels were impacted by light rain over the past day,” the press release said. “We could see light showers near and east of the Interstate 29 corridor on Saturday, as well.”
The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the very high category Saturday.
