100 Years Ago
Friday, February 2, 1923
• Yankton autoists who travel the road to Sioux City frequently will be pleased to learn of the decision of the state highway commission to gravel the gumbo stretch from Elk Point to the Big Sioux bridge. It is reported work on the project will start at once.
• An old time dance was greatly enjoyed last night at the Farmers Union hall north on the Meridian highway by a large crowd of people, to whom the dances of a quarter of a century ago appeal strongly. There was good music and the affair was greatly enjoyed.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 2, 1948
• Mr. and Mrs. Robert Royem of Vermillion, who are visiting in California at this time, write that they attended the annual South Dakota picnic held at Sycamore Grove in Los Angeles January 25. Some of the Yankton people they saw there were: Dr. and Mrs. George E. Johnson, Mrs. Lois Brecht, Dr. C. C. Gross, Mr. & Mrs. Walter Glanzman, Dr. and Mr. H. A. Fitzgerald, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Peterson, Mr. and Mrs. Sanford Peterson, Mr. and Mrs. B. C. Scott, Fisher Scott, Mr. and Mrs. Henry S. Peterson, Felix Vinatieri, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Knapp, Mrs. Nora Bergland, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. VanOsdel, Mrs. L. A. VanOsdel, Robert Kent, Mary Ruth Coacher, Mr. and Mrs. Chas. B. Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Hoxeng, and Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Constable.
• The sale of 1948 motor vehicle licenses in Yankton county with Mrs. Greda L. Madson, county treasurer, reporting sales running far in front of the 1947 total for the same month. To date the treasurer’s office has issued 1275 automobile, 206 truck and 235 small trailer license plates to Yankton county residents. The total number of plates sold in January, 1947, was 939 automobile, 145 truck and 198 small trailer permits.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 2, 1973
• Nancy Gran has been chosen as the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for Scotland High school. She was selected by score in a written test and an attitude examination. She will receive a specially designed award from General Mills, the sponsor of the program, and is eligible for state and national honors.
• The U.S. Air Force Academy will start enrolling female cadets in 1975 if the proposed equal rights amendment is ratified by this June, according to Lt. Gen. A.P. Clark, the academy superintendent. Clark added Tuesday that if the amendment is defeated, women will have a long wait before they can expect to enroll in the academy.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 2, 1998
• One hundred boys and girls – the Little Lancers – meet Saturday mornings at Cimpl Arena. Fun and fundamentals are stressed during the sessions. The program climaxes with halftime performances during the Feb. 21 games with the University of Sioux Falls.
• Top-ranked Yankton completed their sweep of the state’s other ranked teams Saturday by winning the Mitchell volleyball invitational. Yankton, now 23-1, travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt Tuesday, then hits the road for the Aberdeen Invitational Feb. 7.
