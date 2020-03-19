• A report as received at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report as received at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report as received at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Birch Rd.
• A report as received at 1:42 p.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on Cedar St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Karen Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.