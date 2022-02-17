Area Vietnam Era Vets Thanked For Their Service

South Dakota’s lone congressman said he is looking to right a wrong done to a number of veterans of a certain era.
On Thursday, Rep. Dusty Johnson stopped at Yankton’s VFW Post #791 for a pinning ceremony honoring 10 Vietnam War and Vietnam-era veterans from around the area.
“This is a great country,” Johnson said. “It’s the best country that’s ever been, but we are not perfect. And if you needed any evidence of that imperfection, you would just look at how we welcomed people home from Vietnam 50 years ago.”
He said it affected servicemen, no matter where they served in that time frame.
“It didn’t matter if you were drafted or enlisted. It didn’t matter whether you served in-country or stateside or in Europe. It didn’t matter whether you were an officer or an NCO,” he said. “We just didn’t give people a very good welcome home.”
Johnson said Thursday was about making things right as much as possible.
“You’re giving us an opportunity to do a better job, to apologize for that and do a better job,” he said.
Each of the 10 veterans present was presented a challenge coin and a commemorative lapel pin.
Area veterans honored at Thursday’s ceremony included Thomas Diebert (Army), Gerald Diekmann (Army), Bruce Dvoraeck (Navy), Dennis Hovorka (Navy), Will Nixon (Navy), Terry Norton (Army), Curtin Zeeb (Air Force), Wayne Diede (Army) and Gary Diede (Army).
Near the end of the ceremony, Johnson asked if any other Vietnam-era vets were among the crowd, and Rod Guthmiller (Army) was invited up to the stage to be honored.
Each honoree thanked Johnson and those in attendance, while many gave a short synopsis of their times in service to the nation.
David Nichols (Army) was also slated to be honored but was not on hand.
Johnson said he sees events like this where Vietnam-era veterans are able to freely tell their stories, inspiring more to serve.
“There is another generation of young people who are hearing stories, seeing stories, reading stories about this service,” he said. “Some of them are going to be inspired to serve this country.”
Following the event, Johnson characterized events like this “one of the most important things I do.”
“Our country did a terrible job welcoming home these Vietnam veterans and these Vietnam-era veterans,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “This is an opportunity to make amends and for us to do a better job. We’ve done this for 350 veterans across South Dakota in the last couple of years, and we’re going to continue to do it because we need to.”
He said that Thursday’s ceremony was a wonderful event for all those involved.
“You could tell how much this means to some of these veterans,” he said. “We had a number get emotional today. A lot of family members get emotional. That, I think, highlights how important it is for us to do this. When I look them in the eye and I say, ‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you for your service,’ I think that’s a message that really resonates with these men.”
