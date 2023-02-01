COVID Update for Feb. 1, 2023
Metro Graphics

South Dakota recorded 747 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health.

The new cases represented an increase of almost 30% from last week.

(1) comment

Larry Skow

More notches on Dr. Fauci's belt. Soon he will surpass Hitler for number killed. Already passed Dr. Mingle for largest medical experiment with same deadly results.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.