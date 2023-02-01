South Dakota recorded 747 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health.
The new cases represented an increase of almost 30% from last week.
The new deaths raised the state toll to 3,152. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
There were 54 current COVID-related hospitalizations, up five from last week, with 38 new hospitalizations reported.
Case reports from area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +11; Charles Mix County, +7; Clay County, +16; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +9; Turner County, +4; Union County, +4; and Yankton County, +20.
New area hospitalizations were posted for Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1) and Clay (+1) counties.
