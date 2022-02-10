100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 11, 1922
• To have been a member of the military guard of honor at the bier of Abraham Lincoln was a privilege that is cherished in the memory of one Yankton citizen. W.W. Sly, local tire dealer, a veteran of the Civil war, attended the funeral of the immortal Lincoln, assisted in guarding the remains as they lay in state at Springfield, Illinois, and passed in silent and sorrowful reverence past the open casket, one of an endless throng of mourners, for a last look at the face so familiar to all Americans.
• Activity at the Meridian Highway bridge site is directed now to preparing for high water incident to the breaking up of the ice in the river, which is expected to occur sometime next month. In compliance with the policy decided upon by the directors, all movable equipment and material has been brought across to the high bank on the Dakota shores.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 11, 1947
• Bowlers from Centerville dominated the fourth Sunday of the annual Yankton Press and Dakotan tournament as E. Kriens humbled the previous all-events mark with 1842 and other Centerville keglers paced the remaining events although no records were snapped.
• A mid-session recess and trip to the municipal airport added interest to a regular meeting of the board of city commissioners held last night. Commissioners were accompanied to the airport by several members of the Chamber of Commerce aviation committee, and the group made a tour of the buildings — shop and living quarters — with an eye to progress being made in constructing a restaurant and two new apartments there.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 11, 1972
• South Dakota’s Coyotes are ranked 12th in the College Division Basketball Poll this week. They moved up from No. 15 a week ago, their first appearance in the list of the nation’s best.
• A talking book (slow speed record player) was among the things displayed at the Southeast South Dakota Regional meeting of librarians and trustees, held at Yankton Carnegie Library Wednesday forenoon. This equipment is provided free of charge for loan to people who are physically or visually handicapped.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 11, 1997
• Yankton City staff will be looking for $8,000 to $10,000 to fund a flashing light for the crosswalk at Eighth and Mulberry. The majority of those crossing at that intersection are elementary students traveling to and from Webster School.
• Jamie Ryan plays The Dying One while Megan Dredla serves as her echo in the Yankton High School production of “The Tibetan Book of the Dead.” The cast won an overall superior and an ensemble superior at last weekend’s South Dakota One-Act Play Festival.
