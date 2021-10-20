100 Years Ago
Friday, October 21, 1921
• The Yankton Fire Department was busy with two fires on October 20, 1921, one at the Purity Bakery on Third Street and the second at the M. H. Mushkin general store in Mission Hill. The bakery fire caused a total loss of the building and in the rooms above the business.
• A case involving the rights of public utility corporations to the highways as against the rights of the public was heard in Hutchinson County before Judge R. B. Tripp. The plaintiff, Dakota Central Telephone Company of Mitchell, sued Shipman Construction Company for $2,500 in damages, alleging that much loss was done to its poles, wires and service by the construction company when the construction company was building a highway in Hutchinson County.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 21, 1946
• Thanks to hunters who either don’t know or don’t care about such things as laws and regulations, patients at Sacred Heart hospital will be feasting for a spell not only on pheasant but on venison. As a result of Saturday’s round-up of illegally held game, the wardens turned over 414 pheasants to Sacred Heart Hospital — and also two deer.
• There has been a wave of vandalism here in the past week in which a number of street lights have been broken or shot out and windows in a building in the Westside Park have been broken, and city police were holding a number of minors for investigation today, it was announced by Chief of Police Lyman Thomas.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 21, 1971
• The University of South Dakota at Springfield student newspaper, The Pulse, in competition with college newspapers across the nation, has won an “A” rating in national competition conducted by National Newspaper Service (NNS) of Memphis, Tenn.
• Debbie Kruse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Kruse of Verdigre, is among 11 area Pork Queens who will compete for the title of 1972 Pork Queen at Beatrice.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 21, 1996
• This year’s pheasant opener was marked by fewer hunters than usual, according to a state Game, Fish and Parks Department official. Al Bahe of the GF&P’s Wildlife Division said hunter numbers might have been down because bad weather is expected in most parts of the state Sunday. State officials generally figure about 80,000 resident hunters and about 65,000 nonresident hunters will pursue pheasants each year.
• The USD Coyotes snuck back into a tie for the lead at the midway mark of the exciting North Central Conference 1996 football race on Saturday — but it took another all-out effort. The Red and White outlasted the young Augustana Vikings 33-28 in a see-saw battle in the DakotaDome, gaining their sixth win in seven starts and moving their NCC record to 4-1.
