TRIPP — By a more than 2-1 margin, Tripp-Delmont voters have passed an opt-out of $600,000 annually for five years.
The measure passed 272-114 in Tuesday’s election, for 70% approval, according to school officials.
The Tripp polling location voted in favor 190-49 for 79-21%, while the Delmont polling location voted in favor 82-65 for a 56-44% margin.
The election drew 386 of 972 registered voters for 40% turnout.
The school board planned to meet today (Wednesday), according to school officials.
