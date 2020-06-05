WAGNER — Wagner Community Memorial Hospital and the Yankton Sioux Tribe are teaming up to provide COVID-19 antibody testing sites next week in Lake Andes, Marty and Wagner.
Results of this testing initiative will be used to determine who in those communities has been exposed to the coronavirus. The testing is free for all residents and employees in southern Charles Mix County and/or the Yankton Sioux tribal reservation.
Testing sites and dates are:
• Lake Andes: June 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and June 11, 3-7 p.m. at the Andes Central School main gym
• Marty: June 10, 3-7 p.m. and June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marty Indian School gym
• Wagner: June 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wagner Armory
