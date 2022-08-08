A Sign Of Honor
Buy Now

Melissa Cuka, the widow of SSG Daniel Cuka, and their children, Abigail and Alexander, stand next to a sign that will be placed at the James River bridge on Highway 46 in northern Yankton County after the bridge was officially named for Daniel Cuka Saturday. Cuka died of injuries sustained in a roadside bomb explosion in Iraq in 2005.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Members of the Yankton community and state representatives came together this weekend to honor and remember the sacrifice of a local soldier.

A bridge-naming ceremony for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Daniel Cuka was held in the main theater at Yankton High School Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.