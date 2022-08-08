A Sign Of Honor

Members of the Yankton community and state representatives came together this weekend to honor and remember the sacrifice of a local soldier.
A bridge-naming ceremony for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Daniel Cuka was held in the main theater at Yankton High School Saturday.
In honor of Cuka’s sacrifice, who was killed in the service of his country in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2005, the James River bridge on South Dakota Highway 46 was renamed the SSG Daniel M. Cuka Memorial Bridge.
Cuka was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near his Humvee during convoy operations while he was serving with Charlie Battery, 1-147 FA. The same incident would also claim the lives of Sgt. First Class Richard Schild of Tabor and Spec. Allen D. Kokesh Jr. of Yankton. Sgt. Corey Briest of Yankton suffered serious injuries in the incident.
Among the many medals and citations bestowed on Cuka were the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart, awarded previously. As a recipient of the Purple Heart, Cuka was again honored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart with a plaque Saturday, in commemoration of Purple Heart Day.
Saturday’s ceremony included the presentation and retiring of the colors, by South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) 1/147th, B-Battery, the national anthem sung by Cuka’s daughter Abigail and the unveiling of the sign for the bridge bearing Cuka’s name. Speakers included S.D. Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Col. Philip Stiles of the South Dakota National Guard and Cuka’s widow, Melissa Cuka, with a message from her mother, Joyce Jorgenson of Minnesota, who was not present Saturday.
In the message that Melissa read, Jorgenson recalled how she was dealing with the effects of a snow storm when she received that phone call from her daughter saying only, “Mom, we need you.”
She said she remembered little of the trip to Yankton, setting out in the storm with a quarter tank of gas and no idea where she would stop to get more.
“But then something happened and at 2:15 a.m., I clearly recall parking in front of Melissa’s garage, walking into her house and holding her in my arms for a very long time,” Jorgenson said. “My life over the next two weeks was wrapped up around the kids — they were 5 and 2 — my thoughts never going back to how I got there.”
Jorgenson said those first dark days could have been devastatingly unmanageable for Melissa had it not been for the many Yankton individuals who showed up at her front door with their outpouring of love, words of comfort with food and thoughtful gifts. A decorated Christmas tree was delivered and placed under it were many generous gifts for the children, she said.
On the very cold day of Cuka’s funeral, many children and adults lined Yankton’s Douglas Avenue waving American flags, a scene the family will never forget, Jorgenson said.
Rhoden told attendees that Saturday’s ceremony and bridge naming were really about never forgetting.
“Today is about reminding each other that freedom is precious, and oftentimes, it must be fought for. It must be preserved,” he said. “Heroes like SSG Cuka deserve our thanks, but more importantly: they deserve to be remembered. They must be remembered.”
Stiles, the speaker representing the S.D. Department of the Military, literally remembered Cuka in his speech because he was there when the soldier was killed.
“So, just to start off, I knew Dan well, so this is going to be tough,” Stiles said, becoming emotional at times during his remarks. “As we pay tribute to this soldier, husband, father and friend, I ask that you keep in mind the sacrifices on the part of his family and friends whose lives were irreparably changed on Dec. 4, 2005.”
Like many in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony, Stiles said he replays the events of Dec. 4, 2005, every day and night in his mind.
“Melissa, please know that not a day has gone by that I have not thought about the sacrifices Dan made and the lasting effects of it,” he said.
SSG Cuka and his squad moved out that day on a mission to assist and train the Iraqi police, Stiles said.
“After an initial IED strike on another vehicle in his convoy, I ordered SSG Cuka to move up to provide security and render assistance to the stricken vehicle and crew,” Stiles said. “Without hesitation and fully understanding the danger, SSG Cuka moved forward, and his vehicle was struck.”
Addressing Cuka’s children, Abigail and Alexander Cuka, in the front row, Stiles told them that their father was one of the kindest, most generous and bravest men he had ever met.
“While we often associate words like ‘bravery,’ ‘honor’ and ‘selflessness’ with our fallen heroes, I also think it’s important that we recognize the other words associated with the sacrifice, such as ‘tragic’ and ‘absolute,’” he said.
He finished quoting former President Ronald Reagan’s words that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.
“We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream,” Stiles said. “It must be fought for, protected and handed down for them to do the same, or one day, we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States when we were free. This bridge serves as a reminder that freedom is not free. It must be fought for and protected.”
———
In its four years of existence, the Fallen Hero Bridge Program has, through the Department of Veterans Affairs, dedicated 30 of the state’s bridges to 33 service members who were killed, kidnapped or classified as missing an action.
