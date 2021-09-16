Maintenance on the generators at Gavins Point Powerplant near Yankton will result in the need to release water through the spillway gates through Sept. 30.
Each of the three generators will be individually shut down over the next three weeks for zebra mussel removal. When the generators are shut down water will be released through spillway gates. This will happen Monday-Thursday from now through Sept. 30. The gates will not be open Friday-Sunday.
With any spillway release, boaters are required to stay downstream of the signs located on the north and south banks of the Missouri River. Boaters are urged to use extra caution and wear their life jackets any time you are on the water, but especially during spillway flows.
