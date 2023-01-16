LINCOLN, Neb. — The NDOT Highway Safety Office used new digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers in Nebraska. Results showed that 1 in 10 drivers you meet on the road are not looking where they are driving, but instead are focusing on a cell phone or other device!

With fatalities in Nebraska at a 15-year high, all drivers need to do everything possible to avoid crashes. This includes wearing seat belts, putting phones down, and dedicating 100% of your attention to driving. Driving is a full-time task, so save the distractions for when you arrive safely at your destination.

