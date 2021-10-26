Jean-Martin Fortier, a farmer, educator, entrepreneur, and best-selling author specializing in organic and biointensive vegetable production, is the featured keynote speaker at this year’s South Dakota Local Foods Conference (SDLFC).
This year’s SDLFC is a virtual event scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2021. Producers, marketers, buyers and consumers of local food are encouraged to attend. Fortier will present “Working with Living Soil” on Friday, Nov. 5 at noon central. The event is sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) of South Dakota.
Fortier’s award-winning book, “The Market Gardener: A Successful Grower’s Handbook for Small-Scale Organic Farming,” has inspired readers worldwide to reimagine ecological human-scale food systems.
Registration by Nov. 1 is preferred on the SDLF’s Eventbrite Ticketing Page (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160201106823) or find the link at www.sdspecialtyproducers.org.
Direct any questions to conference organizers at SDSPAinfo@gmail.com or 605-681-6793. For more information, visit South Dakota Local Foods on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SouthDakotaLocalFoods) or the SDSPA website.
