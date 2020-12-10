The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during November 2020:
Landon Breen, 25, and Caitlin Tielke, 29, both of Yankton, married November 4, 2020.
Dutch Dekok, 51, Sioux City, Iowa, and Monique Martin, 34, Independence, Missouri, married November 6, 2020.
Brandon Frey, 30, and Kassandra Anderson, 27, both of Yankton, married November 7, 2020.
Dennis Gebel, 62, and Lucinda Neville, 52, both of Utica, married November 7, 2020.
Timothy Zona, 42, and Amy Peters, 42, both of Shenandoah, Iowa, married November 7, 2020.
Nathan Snoozy, 37, and Constance Strong, 27, both of Gayville, married November 14, 2020.
Jacob Todd, 22, O’Neill, Neb., and Milena Garcia, 21, Yankton, married November 14, 2020.
Ross Bonesteel, 34, and Stephanie Campbell, 27, both of Lincoln, Neb., married November 21, 2020.
Andrew Powers, 30, and Casey Cole, 28, both of Yankton, married November 21, 2020.
Jacob Kokesh, 28, and Alyx Routh, 31, both of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, married November 25, 2020.
