Yankton Area Arts celebrated 10 photographers and 19 photos at a reception for the 16th annual photographic exhibit and competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The reception was open to photographers only at G.A.R. Hall on Friday, Aug. 7, but was streamed live on Facebook and Instagram.
The photos were judged based on theme (“The Human Touch”), composition, originality, lighting, and overall presentation.
Best of Show went to Jane Bobzin from Yankton for her photo “Hands Touching Hands.” Honorable Mention was given to Michael P. Greiner of Dakota Dunes for his photo “Beauty and the Beast.” The People’s Choice Award will be announced at the close of the exhibit on Aug. 28, 2020.
Photographers were given the theme for the 2021 exhibit so they can get begin “Capturing Sound.” More information about the 2021 Mighty Mo Photo Exhibit will be available at YanktonAreaArts.org in the spring.
All pieces are available for sale. Inquiries should be directed to Yankton Area Arts, 605-665-9754.
