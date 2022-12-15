A South Dakota man recently lost hundreds of dollars after he received an email indicating he had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
After responding to the email, the man received numerous phone calls and was asked to pay taxes to unlock the prize. As instructed, the man made several payments with MoneyPak cards. When the requests continued, the man called the Better Business Bureau to report the scam.
Publishers Clearing House is one of the largest sweepstakes offered and there is no cost to participate. Sweepstakes and lottery scams resulted in higher financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous three years, particularly for older people, according to new research from Better Business Bureau® (BBB).
BBB warns consumers never to pay money to claim a prize. If anyone asks for money before delivering a prize, it is likely a scam.
How to tell fake sweepstakes and lottery offers from real ones:
• True lotteries or sweepstakes don’t ask for money. If someone wants money for taxes, themselves, or a third party, they are most likely crooks.
• You have to enter to win. To win a lottery, you must buy a lottery ticket. To win a sweepstakes or prize, you must have entered first. If you can’t remember doing so, that’s a red flag.
• Call the sweepstakes company directly to see if you won. Publishers Clearing House (PCH) does not call people in advance to tell them they’ve won. Report PCH imposters or check to see if you have actually won at 800-392-4190.
• Check to see if you won a lottery. Call the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries at 440-361-7962 or your local state lottery agency.
• Do an internet search of the company, name, or phone number of the person who contacted you.
• Law enforcement officials do not call and award prizes. Verify the identity of the caller and do not send money until you do.
• Talk to a trusted family member or your bank. They may be able to help.
If you think you have been a target of lottery/sweepstakes fraud, file a report with:
• BBB Scam Tracker, or contact your local BBB
• Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or call 877-FTC-Help
• U.S. Postal Inspection Service has experts to help with chronic sweepstakes scam victims and can be reached at 1-877-876-2455 or uspis.gov
• Senate Subcommittee on Aging Fraud hotline: 1-855-303-9470
• Adult Protective Services: local help at elderjustice.gov for vulnerable or older adult victims
• Facebook: log reports of log reports of hacked or fake profiles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.