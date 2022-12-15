A South Dakota man recently lost hundreds of dollars after he received an email indicating he had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

After responding to the email, the man received numerous phone calls and was asked to pay taxes to unlock the prize. As instructed, the man made several payments with MoneyPak cards. When the requests continued, the man called the Better Business Bureau to report the scam.

