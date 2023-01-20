100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 21, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 21, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 21, 1948
• South Dakota people who travel to southern California can now stop at a motel owned by a Yankton man, and some already have. It is named the El Sereno Motel, built and owned by Charles H. Gurney, Yankton hotel man, and it was formally opened on December 6 last.
• Yankton High School students are taking semester exams today and tomorrow, and most of them have registered for second semester classes to begin January 26. Some new courses are being offered for the second semester, one of them a girls’ art course to be taught by Miss Laura Croston.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, January 21, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 21, 1998
• The University of South Dakota home page registered a significant online milestone with the one-millionth hit on its home page (www.usd.edu) on Jan. 8, 1998. This milestone indicated the high viewership of the page and follows national online recognition in the past two years, including inclusion in a ranking of the 100 most wired campuses.
• Local ticket sales for the movie blockbuster “Titanic” are staying strong as the Golden Globe winner enters its fifth week. At the Yankton Mall Theater, the film has proven to be the strongest selling movie for the past month.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.