Free beekeeping workshops hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs, Iowa State University, and Little Priest Tribal College will help those who are interested in getting started in the industry.
“Explore Beekeeping” will be Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach — Woodbury County, 4728 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City, Iowa, and Monday, Aug. 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at 509 Buffalo Trail, Winnebago, Nebraska. The workshops will be presented in both English and Spanish.
“If you’re curious about beekeeping, join this training to learn about bee biology, how the hive functions as a system, costs to start beekeeping, and how to begin,” said Kirstin Bailey, senior project associate for the Center. “There will be a hands-on session with a presentation, as well as an opportunity to see the inside of a live hive.”
Registration is required one day in advance. Sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Bailey at kirstinb@cfra.org or 402-870-2390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.