Graduating high school seniors who are college bound during the 2022-23 academic year are encouraged to apply for a Yankton College scholarship to use at an accredited college or university.
Each spring, the Yankton College Scholarship Program awards up to 20 scholarships from endowed funds to deserving high school seniors whose applications rank the highest points from their scholastic merit, writing skills and most importantly having, either: a) a family relationship to Yankton College alumni, former faculty or staff; or b) a family friend, teacher, pastor or other person with a connection to Yankton College to recommend the applicant.
Eligible students have until the Feb. 25, 2022, deadline to submit their application. Applications are available online at www.yanktoncollege.org.
Goals of the Yankton College Scholarship Program are to perpetuate the Yankton College tradition of liberal arts in higher education; support deserving young persons who have shown outstanding promise; apply discretionary funds to a higher function and promote the memory and reputation of Yankton College.
The endowed Yankton College scholarships come from the kindness and generosity of the YC alumni and friends who are inspired by the positive influences of Yankton College.
For more information call Yankton College’s toll-free number 866-665-3661.
