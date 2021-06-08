St. John’s Lutheran Church of Yankton will be having Vacation Bible School (VBS) after skipping a year due to COVID-19. It will start Sunday, June 13, and run through Wednesday, June 16. Sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. nightly at the church.
For more information, call 605-665-7337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.