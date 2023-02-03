Sister Ann
Sister Ann Kessler converses with one of her well-wishers during her 90th birthday party in 2017.  The Benedictine Sister, who was a longtime Mount Marty University faculty member, died Wednesday at age 95.

 Randy Dockendorf/P&D

While coaching Mount Marty baseball during the late 1980s, Bob Tereshinski heard strange duck sounds during the game against Northern State in Aberdeen.

“I looked up at the sky and didn’t see anything. I wondered where the sound was coming from,” he said. “The next thing I knew, I saw this lady in the bleachers, all dressed up in heavy camouflage and insulated clothes. We had a little bit of rain and sleet, and this woman had brought a duck call.”

