While coaching Mount Marty baseball during the late 1980s, Bob Tereshinski heard strange duck sounds during the game against Northern State in Aberdeen.
“I looked up at the sky and didn’t see anything. I wondered where the sound was coming from,” he said. “The next thing I knew, I saw this lady in the bleachers, all dressed up in heavy camouflage and insulated clothes. We had a little bit of rain and sleet, and this woman had brought a duck call.”
The woman remained in the stands the entire game, Tereshinski said.
“Whenever a Northern guy struck out, she blew the duck call three times for ‘One, two, three strikes! You’re out!’” he said. “After a while, she started getting on the Northern players’ nerves.”
After a short time, one of the Mount Marty players pointed at her and said, “Isn’t that Sister Ann?”
The figure was indeed Sister Ann Kessler, a Benedictine nun who taught at Mount Marty and lived at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton. But she made the four-hour trek to her hometown of Aberdeen to cheer on “her boys” on the Lancer team.
The nun not only cheered on the team but told Tereshinski to take the players to her brother’s restaurant in Aberdeen after the game to warm up and enjoy a hot meal — and she took care of the tab.
Tereshinski expressed emotion in his voice as he told the story. Sister Ann passed away Wednesday, having reached her 95th birthday just days earlier. Her funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at Bishop Marty Chapel next to Sacred Heart Monastery.
The coach’s story captured many aspects of Sister Ann’s life — her Catholic faith, her generosity and hospitality, her love for athletics and her passion for her students and making them the best persons possible.
Sister Ann entered Sacred Heart Monastery in 1945. She professed her final vows in June 1950. She graduated in June 1963 with a doctorate from the University of Notre Dame and became an instructor at Mount Marty College (now Mount Marty University), where her tenure lasted 37 years.
Sister Ann not only taught history but enjoyed a passion for politics and staying abreast of the news. A staunch Democrat, she unsuccessfully ran for the South Dakota Legislature but remained active in local, state and national causes.
Also, she played a key role in one prominent politician at the national level. In Aberdeen, her family became good friends with the Daschles — including U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle from South Dakota, who served over time as both Majority Leader and Minority Leader.
“I considered Sister Ann a very close and personal friend,” he told the Press & Dakotan this week. “Every time we were together, we talked about our hometown, about the news and gossip. The Kessler family name is one of the biggest in Aberdeen, even today.”
After speaking to Kessler’s history class at Mount Marty in the 1970s, Daschle told the nun he was considering a run for Congress and asked her thoughts. She supported his efforts and campaigned for him, even walking with him through a picket line on his way to a banquet.
“She would frequently remind me to find fulfillment in working to help others. And, taking her advice, I did,” he said. “I do remember her admonition once after I spoke far too long at a political event. ‘Tom, remember that a speech doesn’t have to be eternal to be immortal.’”
Kessler will be greatly missed, Daschle said. “As I have already noted to others, we needed Sister Ann far more than heaven does,” he said.
Mount Marty graduates and staff from all decades expressed their sorrow at her death but gratefulness for her impact on their lives.
The Rev. David Korth of Omaha, who will deliver the homily at her funeral Mass, recalled her simple question that changed his life.
“I was only at Mount Marty for one year, from fall 1984 to spring 1985, but she had a huge role that shaped my vocation in the priesthood. I went to her office to pick up a test or paper that I had written. She wanted people to stop by her office and have a quick visit,” he said.
“I had my hand on her office door, ready to leave, during the first semester. She asked, ‘By the way, David, what is your major?’ I said I was majoring in business. She said, ‘You don’t seem like a business person. Have you ever considered being a priest?’ I was so stunned that all I could say was’ Why? Does it show?’”
Sister Ann perceived his inner struggle on whether he would enter the priesthood. He had actually attended MMC to prove he wasn’t following the path.
“But when Sister Ann asked that question, she told me to sit down and continue our talk. I shared what I was thinking, and she convinced me to look at the seminary,” he said. “As it turned out, I learned this was the place God wanted me to be and had led me to Sister Ann.”
During his year at Mount Marty, Korth learned the lengths that Sister Ann would go in meeting her classroom obligations. She had gone home to Aberdeen for the weekend to be with her dying mother. A blizzard dumped 25 inches of snow on Aberdeen during the weekend, and Korth convinced his friends that they could all skip studying for the following Monday’s history test.
Out of curiosity, he walked by Sister Ann’s classroom the following Monday and saw her at the podium administering the test. Using family connections, she had arranged for the plowing of an airport runway at Aberdeen, received a snowmobile ride to the airport and flew on a chartered plane back to Yankton.
“All I could think was that I was dead because there was no way I was ready for that test, and I had told all my friends not to study and to skip class. Now, they would need to retake the test another time,” he said with a laugh.
Today, Korth will help celebrate the funeral Mass for his beloved friend.
“I am deeply honored to give the funeral homily for a woman who has known so many people and who has influenced so many lives,” he said. “At the same time, I am quite fearful of the task before me. You really just try to capture her life for everyone.”
Kansas City attorney Tim Mudd, a Mount Marty alumnus, said he considered himself blessed to have been her friend and former student.
“Sister Ann was always incredibly kind. She was uber sharp. She was patient,” he said. “When the time and place was appropriate, Sister Ann was hilarious, but she was also politely stern. She demanded that we give our best effort. And Sister Ann was authentic.”
Mudd recalled getting into political debates with Sister Ann, with the two arguing their points and sometimes just shaking their heads at each other.
“She was the strong-willed liberal nun. I was a conservative, hard-headed lunk,” he said. “In 39 years of our going back and forth in fun, I don’t remember ever winning an argument with Sister Ann. I tried, but it just didn’t happen.”
Sister Ann continued to leave a strong presence even after retiring from the MMU faculty.
President Marc Long, who took office in 2015, recalled getting together with Sister Ann at the monastery for a lunchtime of pizza and lively discussion about local, state and national politics and world events.
Long attended Sister Ann’s 90th birthday party on campus and was struck by the number of alumni who came from a distance for the event. In particular, he noted the number of former students, especially athletes, from the 1980s.
“They became very accomplished and really became the pinnacle for their industries or professions or in the business world,” he said. “They were successful, and every one of them owed their success to the mentorship of Sister Ann and her concern for them.”
MMU graduate Ron Glover, a retired police lieutenant from Newark, New Jersey, flew halfway across the United States to attend the reception, Long said. “I think that says a great deal about her influence on his life. It made a statement on her impact on so many people,” he said.
MMU Vice President Barb Rezac recalled Sister Ann’s presence at many campus events.
“She was a formidable woman with a legacy that goes on and on. She attended many games through the years,” Rezac said. “I recall team members picking her up at the monastery so she wouldn’t miss their game.”
Sister Ann was also a scholar, Rezac noted. “I’m currently reading her book, ‘Benedictine Men and Women of Courage: Roots and History.’ It’s amazing that she researched and visited five continents to put this volume together. Her knowledge and wisdom were vast,” Rezac said.
MMU alumni from various decades hold fond memories of the late nun.
Kevin Nelson, who lives in Wisconsin and has worked in the manufacturing industry, attended MMC from 1986-1992.
“Ann was my advisor through talk of those years. My lengthy stay was in no way her fault,” he said. “As a matter of fact, without her, I never would have graduated without her guidance. I was in awe of her wisdom from the first class and even during our last visit this past spring.”
Kevin Bohn, who had just graduated as a newly-minted 2nd Lieutenant in 1986, was taking a Western History course form Sister Ann.
“The subject was terrorism and I had recently been briefed on the terror act in Beirut in 1983. A flavorful discussion ensued and, shortly after, I was recognized as a threat,” he said. “I apologized to Sister Ann and she asked to come to her office in a few days. Long story short, she became my advisor.”
Bohn recalled the nun as everyone’s Number One cheerleader.
“I am forever grateful for her faith and guidance. I am now retired as of June of last year,” he said. “I give back to my church and community something that Sister Ann always encouraged. I would not be where I am if it had not been for her.”
Another graduate, Mary Ann Strubert, recalled the nun’s unique teaching methods, such as playing Jeopardy.
“Watching Jeopardy today, I am amazed at how many history answers pop into my head from 35 years ago. She was a great teacher!” Strubert said.
Alumnus Scott Swier, now an Avon businessman, said he enjoyed a close relationship with the nun.
“Sister Ann Kessler’s impact on her students will be felt for generations. She was truly an exceptional professor, mentor and friend. The stories of Sister Ann’s humor, warmth, intellect and generosity are innumerable,” he said.
“Mount Marty University has lost a giant, in every sense of the word. To those of us blessed enough to be considered one of ‘her boys’ is one of the greatest honors we will ever enjoy.”
MMC graduate Kathy Reardon Cruise loved how Sister Ann challenged her students to think big.
“I had never traveled anywhere and, as a poor college student with a couple of little kids, I had no hope of ever being able to travel, but she changed my way of thinking,” Cruise said. “When speaking about other countries or places, she always prefaced it with, ‘The next time you go to Spain, Germany, Aruba, etc.’
“At first I thought, Sister, what are you talking about? I’ve never been and I’ll never be able to do that. But eventually my thinking changed and I started to see the possibilities. I’m sure that was intentional on her part, and I’ve tried to pass that on to my own students over the years. What a smart woman and teacher you were, Sister Ann. Thank you for helping me to see what is possible.
Alumnus Craig Mock of Mitchell thinks of Sister Ann’s legacy.
“She was an author, advocate, politician, administrator,” he said. “She has served on state commissions and numerous committees. But I believe her legacy will always endure through the 4,000-plus students she taught, advised, and befriended.”
John Kabeiseman Jr. knew Sister Ann for more than 50 years, dating back to when his parents would ask her to “Johnny-sit” him as a youngster. He joked that not many youngsters have a Ph.D. as a babysitter.
“In those early years, she instilled in me my Catholic faith and my love of history,” Kabeiseman said. “Years ago, Tom Gullikson, a fellow student, said that if he died with half the knowledge Ann had in her head he will have lived a fulfilled life. I think he set a pretty high goal.”
