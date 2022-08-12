PIERRE — Native American foster and kinship families play a vital role in the lives of native youth while their parents work through difficulties that make it unsafe to stay at home. Being cared for by Native American families within their own community can minimize the trauma to children while helping maintain important cultural connections.

“There is already a common foundation established by both being from similar backgrounds and the foster parent having survived and persevered through many similar obstacles already,” said Sequoia Crosswhite, a Lakota language and culture immersion teacher at a Rapid City elementary school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.