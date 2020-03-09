DELMONT — District 1 of the South Dakota Farmers Union will meet starting at 10 a.m. Saturday March 14, 2020, at Black Sheep Bar and Grill in Delmont.
Jeff Stewart from Wagner will be speaking at 10 a.m. about the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association and Stewart’s Aronia Acres Farm, which raises three types of edible berries near Wagner.
Other topics will be: follow-up on youth education programs, National convention, SDFU $25 membership drives, legislative session and other items.
The storm date is March 21.
The public is welcome to attend.
