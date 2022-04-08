Wakonda Man Sentenced To Prison After Drug Conviction

From P&D Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda man convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was sentenced this week to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
Larry Dean Rederick, 47, was sentenced on April 4. Besides the 15-year sentence, he will also have five years of supervised release and must pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Rederick was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 20, 2020. His case went before a jury on Jan. 4, 2022, where Rederick was convicted of both crimes.
A press release reported, “On or about Jan. 9, 2020, in the District of South Dakota, Rederick knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance.
“Beginning at an unknown date and continuing to on or about July 20, 2020, in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, Rederick knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together, with others known and unknown, to knowingly and intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.”
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Yankton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.
Rederick was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
