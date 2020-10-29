Halloween is coming to the Market at the Meridian on Saturday. The vendors will be open until 1 p.m. so that children can each pick up a book and candy between the hours of 11 a.m.-1 p.m. James Dean will be providing music in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
This is the last chance to purchase things from local growers at the Market in 2020. The season for produce is winding down, only eggs, squash, sweet potatoes and cabbage will be there for sure. Other items may well be on hand.
Specialty and craft items will also abound at the Market
Dedicated to providing food and crafts from the local area, Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s premier farmer’s market. All vendors are within 40 miles of Yankton and each purchase supports local farms and families.
The Market will open again on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
During December and January, the Market at the Meridian will have a Christmas tree on display at the Mead Cultural Education Center. Children will be admitted free from Dec. 1-31. Santa will be at the Mead on Dec. 12 and the Yankton Area Literacy Council will be giving away books on that day.
