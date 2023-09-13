PONCA, Neb. — A weekend of family fun is waiting at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo, Sept. 16-17 at Ponca State Park.

This 18th annual event is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest. Participate in any of more than 100 outdoor activities, including wildlife encounters, fishing, kayaking, archery, camping skills, cooking demonstrations, contests, rock climbing, shooting sports, food and goods vendors, dog shows, craftsmanship demonstrations, local entertainment and much more.

