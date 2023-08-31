CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 12-18, 2023
Kazleigh C. Martin, 1003 Memory Lane, #B12, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Driving under influence-1st of; Dismissed-prosecutor/clerical error; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd of; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $646.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information.
Michael Shelhamer, Springfield; Municipal dog bite; $87.24; Pet violation – no shots; $64.26.
Christopher Lewis, Wagner; Seat belt violation; $25.
Abigail Jo Tally, 1231 Pasque Ct., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Raylene M. McBride, 422 W 15th St., Apt. 32, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Willie Russaw, 1200 W 30th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jacob Norman Sudbeck, 1501 ½ Pearl St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lyle Ervin Luckinbill, Junior, Bloomfield, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Douglas Dale Plooster, 139 Par Lane, Lot 49, Yankton; Dom abuse aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Anthony James Palmer, 2607 Broadway Ave., #208, Yankton; Illegal turning; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Raychell D. Martian, Norfolk, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Jennifer Rae Morkve, 113 Robin St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Misty Michelle Cooke, Lesterville; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Joshua L. Schulte, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Charles E. Meeker, Junior, 313 Mulberry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Geoffrey Robert Kleinschmit, 1202 E 8th Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Cynthia Louise Bennett, Sioux City, Iowa; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Kobe Lafayette, 220 Green, #16, Yankton; Resisting arrest; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Jess E. Bakker, Wakonda; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dylan Micheal Schrempp, 412 E 4th Street, Yankton; Open container; $132.50.
Jesse Byron Russel Freeborn, 2916 Broadway Ave., Apt. 106, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kevin Jerome Solberg, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Heather Michele Lacroix, 2807 Arlington Ave., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Ana Elisa Carbo Lopez, 906 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Collin Hattaway, 2018 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Crystal Anne Jensen, 1302 ½ E 8th Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cristina Maria Reyes Polanco, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dayvon Asakane Foolbull, 3002 Douglas Ave., Apt. 225, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Gloria Ellen Pederson, 508 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Lauren Cecilia Tereshinski, 2803 Kentucky Ave., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Brecken Currier Pavlik, Modale, Iowa; Municipal speeding; $131.50.
Willie Theodore Russaw, 1200 W 30th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Brianna Mae Williams, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amy Lynn Porter, 1310 W 30th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Robert Lee Shoop, Junior, 1005 Walnut St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Ashae Sage Primeaux, 220 Douglas Ave., Lot 53, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st of; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Joshua Christopher Hollum, 1010 W 8th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Dom abuse – stalking; Recharged by complaint/petition; Dom abuse – stalking; Recharged by information.
Celeste Marie Elwood, 2400 Walnut St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Benjamin Campbell Tibbetts, Centennial, Colo.; Municipal speeding; $151.50.
Kory Lee Braunesreither, 2200 Douglas Ave., #65, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Victoria Jean Rager, 1001 Memory Ln., Apt. A16, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Beau Jordan Blouin, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Ray Dawn Crowe, 206 Green Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $151.50.
Omar Alfonso Pina, Douglas, Wyo.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Kobe Lafayette, 220 Green St., #16, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Richard Ausdemore, 2916 Broadway Ave., Apt. 14, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jennifer Marie Schurman, Mission Hill; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; $132.50; Eluding; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Gabriel Garang Makuel, 1005 Cedar St., Apt. 8, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Joseph Johnson, 5A8 Green St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tanner Dale Kotalik, 810 Birch Rd., Apt 3, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Lyndon Martin Sohappy, Yankima, Wash.; Municipal lewdness; $142.50.
Adeotal J. Adejumobi, 1616 Mulberry St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Shawna Marie Flemming, 902 E 11th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ismael Ernesto Antigua, 2010 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $177.50; Seat belt violation; $25; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Allen Joseph Sieni, Orlando, Fla; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Robert Dale Friedenbach, 807 E 12th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Chakira Joesphine Ferris, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 18, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Jesse Byron Freeborn, 2916 Broadway Ave., Apt. 106, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Cody Jerome Gjerdahl, Mitchell; Seat belt violation; $25.
Devin Hunter Dipiazza, Wakonda; Seat belt violation; $25.
Damien Robert Gereaux, 117 Tamarack Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Henry Joseph Alvarez, 1920 Locust St., #208, Yankton; Fishing without license-resident; $132.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Gloria Mae Cram, 1803 Peninah, Yankton; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
Haley Faye Brandt, 301 Bunker Lane, Apt. 22; Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Madison Marie Ryken, 804 Jason Way, Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
Evan William Frances Highland, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Theodore Michael Thornton, Senior, 115 W 10th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $272.33; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Yanelis Marticorena Aguilera, 305 Pine St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrea Marie Archambeau, Lake Andes; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Sindy Banesa Reyes Ramos, 604 E 17th Street, Yankton; Failure to yield right of way; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Brayana A. Izaguirre Aguilar, Columbus, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Steven Sempek, Mission Hill; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Isvieta Rosabal Roca, 501 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Lindsey M. Kosch, Humphrey, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Francis Karll Bermel, Randolph, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tollef Joseph Griffith, 110 Greenbriar St., Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
