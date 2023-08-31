CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 12-18, 2023

Kazleigh C. Martin, 1003 Memory Lane, #B12, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Driving under influence-1st of; Dismissed-prosecutor/clerical error; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd of; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $646.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.