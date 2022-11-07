WNAX Celebrates 100 Years On The Air

During Wednesday’s 100th anniversary celebration, Yankton radio station WNAX is offering the chance to help severely injured service members and first responders.
WNAX is hosting an open house that day from 8:30-10 a.m. at its studio at 1609 East Highway 50. However, the station is also sponsoring an online charity auction for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, now running through 5 p.m. Wednesday at wnax.com.
Tunnel to Towers, a non-profit organization, meets the needs of catastrophically injured service members and first responders through its Smart Home Program. The homes contain handicapped-accessible features to enable the most severely injured heroes to live more independent lives.
The foundation seeks to offer the mortgage-free homes to qualifying parties but offers many other programs, according to WNAX on-air personality Jim Reimler.
“The foundation was started after 9/11,” he said. “The organization’s name is a tribute to a New York City firefighter who was off his shift but, when he heard about the (terrorist attacks), drove back into Manhattan and ran with his gear through the blocked (traffic) tunnels to reach the Twin Towers.”
“The firefighter died that day and was the youngest of eight kids. His siblings started the foundation in his honor,” Reimler added.
This online auction will include a variety of collector toy tractors built and numbered for WNAX’s anniversaries over the last 10 years, Reimler said. The limited-edition toy tractors come from a LeMars, Iowa, toy store.
“They continue really impressive details and are really nice,” the WNAX announcer said of the tractors, adding the auction will offer autographed items from Minnesota Twins pitcher Caleb Thielbar, retired Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, among others.
The online auction items include a trip to a Minnesota Vikings home game.
Pifer’s Auction is conducting the auction, and all items are on display at Pifer’s Greater Sioux Falls location at 28020 Boondock Ave., Worthing (Exit No. 62 off Interstate 29). However, the auction itself is conducted strictly online.
“During the online auction, we hope to have some guests (on the air),” said WNAX News Director Jerry Oster.
On Wednesday, online registration will also be held from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., qualifying two people for a promotion giving away a Northland Ford F-150.
The 570AM station, known as “Your Big Friend In The Midwest,” went on the air this week in 1922. The station’s signal covers five states, making the call letters and its announcers a familiar presence for thousands of listeners.
Wednesday’s open house offers visitors a chance to visit, win door prizes and enjoy cake and coffee, WNAX News Director Jerry Oster said.
“It’s 100 years ago this week that we signed on the air for the first time from downtown Yankton,” he said. “We’ll show people around the studio, answer their questions and talk about the station’s history. It’s a chance for us to say hello and thank the folks who have listened to us for a long time and who we appreciate.”
WNAX has remained a part of the nation’s early broadcast history, Oster said.
“There are a number of stations in the nation celebrating their 100th anniversary. 1922 was a big year for launching radio stations. You have some older ones, like KDKA in Pittsburgh, but we’re among the oldest,” he said.
“Things have come and gone so much, but we’re one of a handful that are still on the air and have kept the same call letters since the early 1920s. We have never changed our call letters. We received the ‘W’ at the start of our name because we’re west of the Mississippi River and fell before the 1934 Communications Act. Everyone else around here starts (their call letters) with a K.”
Where did WNAX get its call letters? One version of the story says the “NAX” portion stands for North American Experiment, as it was a Midwest station with a major signal covering much of the Central Plains.
“An old engineer who started here said the call letters were issued sequentially. The North American Experiment is a neat story, but I think it’s mostly a legend,” Oster said. “The five-state signal comes from a tower 1,926 feet above ground and one of the tallest in the country. They don’t allow (AM towers) to be built that tall anymore.
“The ground connectivity creates a strong signal. And we’re low on the AM dial, so our frequency goes further. We’re only 5,000 watts, but we get a ton of coverage out of it.”
Another legend: Was WNAX started as part of a national defense effort for a major communications outreach?
Not exactly, Oster said. “But there is some truth to it,” he added.
“Our big tower was built in 1943 during World War II, The owner at the time, Cowles Communications, was in good standing with the Roosevelt Administration, and the station upgrade was promoted as part of the war effort,” Oster said.
“The copper and everything else they needed to build the tower were all in short supply because of the war going on, but the (FDR) administration promoted it as part of the war effort. The tower was built in the midst of World War II, which was pretty astounding. The same tower is still standing out there, as it was located by the Gurneys family in 1935.”
WNAX has covered many historic events, but it became the story during a December 1983 fire that destroyed its then-downtown Yankton location. The station went off the air at midnight and came back on the air at 5 a.m. using equipment at the transmitter and resources from other stations, including the University of South Dakota-Springfield.
“We went back on the air with only a Charlie Daniels album and ‘Big Bird Sings Christmas Carols’ album,” Oster said. “We went to the music store in the Yankton Mall the next day to purchase 50 of the 45 rpm country records.”
Over the years, WNAX has featured iconic voices, including Wynn Speece as “The Neighbor Lady,” Oster said. For many women on isolated farms and ranches, Speece represented the only female voice they heard during the week.
“The Neighbor Lady, during the late 1940s and early 1950s, received more than 800,000 pieces of mail a year,” Oster said. “The mail truck backed up with bags of mail. They had four ladies who worked all day just handling the mail to the Neighbor Lady.”
WNAX has also provided sports coverage, for years with Norm Hilson behind the microphone. In recent years, the station has transitioned from high school to more coverage of South Dakota State University and the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves, Oster said.
“We just signed a new deal with SDSU for their sports,” he said. “It’s been a great partnership and reflects who we are. They said, at one point, 70% of their alumni were living in our coverage area.”
Oster arrived at WNAX in 1976, while Reimler joined the station in 1989. They speak fondly of being part of a historic tradition and the family atmosphere at the station, both among long-term staff members and loyal listeners.
Reimler sees his role as sharing interesting things each day.
“I think we’re lucky that we’re broadcasting in the Midwest,” Reimler said. “We have changed in a lot of ways in terms of our format, but we have remained with agriculture as our bread and butter.”
Oster sees his time behind the mike as one of connection.
“It’s just telling stories about the things that affect people,” he said. “This is a unique place, and there’s some cool stuff going on. I look forward to talking about it each day.”
