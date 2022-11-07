WNAX Celebrates 100 Years On The Air
On-air personality Tim Bormann (left) and News Director Jerry Oster are among the staff who will welcome visitors during WNAX’s open house Wednesday for the Yankton radio station’s 100th anniversary celebration.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

During Wednesday’s 100th anniversary celebration, Yankton radio station WNAX is offering the chance to help severely injured service members and first responders.

WNAX is hosting an open house that day from 8:30-10 a.m. at its studio at 1609 East Highway 50. However, the station is also sponsoring an online charity auction for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, now running through 5 p.m. Wednesday at wnax.com.

