BROOKINGS — A group of five individuals has been selected for induction into the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame. Selected by the Volunteer Hall of Fame committee, the 2020 inductees include Patricia Casteel, Meade County; Calvin Finnesand, Roberts County; Mike Steiger, Dewey County; Patty Brunner, Pennington County; and Margaret Williams, Clay County.
Due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a public ceremony was not held this year during the 2020 South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Instead, there was a display honoring each individual in the Nordby Exhibit Hall, and there are plans in place to honor the inductees publicly in 2021.
The South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame commemorates the 4-H Centennial, which occurred in 2002. Each summer, individuals who have made significant contributions to county or state 4-H programming are honored through the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame.
“In 4-H, we focus on ‘inspiring youth to do’ through hands-on learning, community service, and leadership experiences,” said Tim Tanner, SDSU Extension State 4-H Program Director. “These volunteers have demonstrated the community impact that a lifestyle of ‘doing’ can achieve. The 4-H program relies on the investment of caring volunteers just like these five honorees, and we sincerely appreciate their service.”
“Congratulations to all 2020 South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees,” said Tanner. “South Dakota 4-H and SDSU Extension thanks you for your generous support and efforts in making South Dakota 4-H a successful youth development program for all.”
———
• Margaret Williams, Clay County; Nominated by Jennifer Law
Margaret Williams has dedicated two evenings a week, year-round, to the Clay County Dog Show 4-H program for over 20 years. She has helped dogs and youth to be more confident both in and out of the show ring. Williams has such a love for both the dogs and the youth participants and uses positive reinforcement training to encourage them. Both the youth and their dogs love her teaching methods, as she purchases hotdogs with her own money to use at practices, as well as star stickers for the youth to track their weekly progress. Williams has always been the participants’ biggest cheerleader in all aspects of their lives. When the youth do something amazing at school, church, or a sporting event, she is in attendance, commenting on Facebook, recognizing their accomplishments, and showing her support. She teaches them to look at every little improvement instead of just the big picture, which helps them to learn patience with training their dogs.
Williams became a 4-H member in Michigan at age 9 and participated as a member of the Oakland County Dog Club. At age 16, she became a member of the Oakland County Horse Club, and remained an active member in both clubs until aging out of 4-H at 19 years old. After she graduated college and got married, Williams and her husband, Frank, moved to Vermillion, South Dakota in 1993. In spring 1994, she volunteered helping the leaders of the Clay County Horse Club at practices from time to time. In 2005, the Vermillion Dog Club was in need of a leader and Williams volunteered. Since that time, she has led the Vermillion Dog Club engaging graduated members as co-leaders and equipping current members to teach new members the basics of dog training and agility under her watchful supervision. Williams believes when she gives club members a chance to lead, they grow into confident, compassionate community leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.