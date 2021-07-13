Cedar Co. Fair Adds Star-Studded Music Fest

HARTINGTON, Neb. — After a scaled-down 2020 version, this year’s Cedar County Fair features a new look and a star-studded music festival.
This year’s schedule reflects planned changes in the event, according to Cedar County Ag Society President Greg Heine.
“We’ve moved toward more of a hybrid event, combining the traditional county fair with a music fest,” he said. “It was a bold move on our part.”
Because of the pandemic, last year’s fair was forced to cancel concerts and scale down or take precautions with other events. The fair was run in accordance with the Nebraska Department of Health restrictions.
But this year marks more of a return to normal, with the five-day fair opening today (Wednesday) and running through Sunday.
In addition, the “CedarStock Music Fest” debuts Friday through Sunday, Heine said.
“Our grandstand has been really successful, and we added a third night of music this year,” he said. “We already had lined up LANCO on Friday and Jimmie Allen on Saturday. Then, we were able to add Gabby Barrett on Sunday.”
LANCO, a country band, has recorded the hits “Greatest Love Story” and “Born To Love You.”
In addition, Allen and Barrett were recently named the best new male and female artists of the year by the Academy of Country Music (ACM). Barrett finished third on ABC’s “American Idol” in 2018.
Heine said he was extremely pleased not only to add the third night of music but also to book the line-up.
“First we had LANCO and Jimmie Allen, and then we added Gabby Barrett,” he said. “With Jimmie and Gabby, you have both of them winning Artist of the Year at the same time. We would have been delighted to get one of them, but it was unexpected and really exciting to get both of them coming to our fair.”
The three grandstand shows will feature opening acts from 7-8 p.m. nightly: Luke Mills on Friday, Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent on Saturday and Dizzy Cedar on Sunday.
In addition, a fireworks display will be featured during the national anthem opening the headliner act, starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The CedarStock music fest isn’t the only attraction for fairgoers, Heine said. The grandstand will also feature a free hamburger feed and talent contest tonight, the 22nd PRCA rodeo Thursday and barrel racing Sunday.
In addition, the fair will feature a carnival midway, 4-H and open class exhibits, the “Remembering The Fallen” veterans memorial, pedal pull, teen dance, clown face painting and family activities, corn hole tournament and the equipment and antique tractor display.
“We have put together a new midway with the River City Carnival, out of Nebraska,” Heine said. “They’re a very good carnival with a good reputation and good rides.”
The Cedar County Fair has sought to give people what they want when it comes to entertainment and activities in a family atmosphere, Heine said. The fair offers free gate admission and parking.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is relating with what people really like. Every year, it has gotten bigger and bigger,” he said. “We wanted to work with more of a hybrid event. We have always offered concerts, particularly country music. What we’re working toward is trying a little branding by remaining still a county fair with a more festival theme.”
The PRCA rodeo represents one of the longstanding fair traditions, Heine said.
“The rodeo has been popular, and we sell out all the time. It’s usually standing room only,” he said. “We’re excited and think we’ll have a terrific rodeo again this year.”
The fair activities have unofficially kicked off with the crowning of the 2021 Miss Cedar County Rodeo Queen. The new queen is 20-year-old Grace Jansen of Hartington. The other contestants were 16-year-old Adreanna Dunn from Walthill, Nebraska, and 17-year-old Joelle Steiger from Randolph, Nebraska.
The Cedar County 4-H shows will be livestreamed again this year through Facebook on the “Nebraska Extension In Cedar County” site.
Despite the challenges with this year’s drought, Heine said the number of 4-H entries looks solid. As one example, he noted the poultry division had registered around 100 chickens as one of the popular project areas.
The Cedar County Fair has faced challenges during the past two years. Major flooding hit the fairgrounds in 2019, and the pandemic brought a great deal of uncertainty in 2020.
Last year, the Ag Society decided to hold a scaled-down hybrid version of the fair rather than cancel the event, Heine said.
“Not having the fair was just not an option for us. We feel we owed it to Cedar County and our surrounding area,” he said. “We’re a small fair, and one of the benefits is that we can remain flexible and quickly adjust.”
As part of this year’s fair, organizers say they will remain focused on the overall safety for youth, fair attendees, ticket holders, volunteers and board members.
As part of that commitment, the Ag Society has expanded its digital ticket purchase options for both individual tickets and season passes.
The Cedar County Fair remains a county-based activity, with board members, exhibits, organizations, volunteers and visitors from around the county, Heine said. In addition, the fair has become a regional draw with visitors from northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota, he said.
With the pandemic bringing restrictions during the past year, the public is ready for a return to normal, Heine said.
“People are really eager to get out,” he said. “We continue to do well with the tried and true. And with the forecast calling for temperatures in the 80s, the weather should be great for the fair.”
——
For more information, visit online at cedarcountyfair.net and also check out the Facebook page.
