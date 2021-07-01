Simpson Files Appeal

OMAHA, Neb. —The Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2018 murder of a Yankton woman filed an appeal Thursday.
Ramon Simpson, who was convicted at the end of May for his role in the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff and sentenced to two life sentences Wednesday in an Omaha Federal Court, has appealed the verdict.
According to court documents, Simpson must file a brief containing his legal argument for requesting the verdict be overturned by Aug. 23. The court has appointed attorney Matthew Munderloh of the Johnson Mock Law Firm, who represented Simpson for his criminal trial and has been ordered to represent him for the appeal.
Simpson, 50, received a jury trial and was convicted on one count of kidnapping resulting in the death of Phyllis Hunhoff and one of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. His two life sentences are to run concurrently.
His accomplice, Joseph James, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in Indian country in February 2020, and was sentenced to life in prison. No appeal has been filed on James’ behalf.
Simpson is currently in the custody of the Board of Prisons.
