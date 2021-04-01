High School students who are age 16+ are invited to register for the FREE Chart Your Career CNA (certified nursing assistant) Health Care Camp. This camp will be held on the Avera Sacred Heart Campus from June 7-11, 2021.
Registration is now open and applications may be conveniently submitted online at www.chartyourcareer.org. Space is limited in the camps. Registration by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 11, is strongly encouraged. Scholarship preference may be given to individual applicants residing within 35 miles of Yankton. Scholarships for this free camp will be announced by May 1, 2021.
The funding for this Chart Your Career CNA Health Care camp is supported by Yankton Area Progressive Growth, Advantage South Dakota via Northwestern Energy, and Avera Education and Staffing Solutions. Review more details about the camp at www.chartyourcareer.org.
During this Chart Your Career CNA training, students learn hands on what it takes to work in healthcare and come away with a certification making them immediately employable as a CNA! Many college applications for healthcare programs award extra points if students have experience in healthcare, some even require being trained as a CNA. Many CNAs go on to other professional health care careers, such as radiology or laboratory technicians, health care administrators, licensed or registered nurses, medical assistants, physical therapists and doctors.
For additional details including IEP questions, contact Avera Education & Staffing Solutions at 605-668- 8475 in Yankton.
