In Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update from the state, Yankton County reported two new positive tests to bring its total of known cases to date to 44.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported seven new deaths in its latest report, issued Tuesday night.
Yankton County has now recorded 15 new cases since May 10. A total of 719 tests have been processed for a test infection rate of 6.1%. Three people have been hospitalized during the pandemic. The number of recovered cases remained at 26.
Meanwhile, Beadle County (Huron), which was an early hot spot before it went quiet from late March through the second week of May, has seen a surge of new cases. Wednesday’s update showed 25 new positive tests to give the county 68 known cases overall. Early last week, the county had just 21 cases. The county has reported a total of 335 tests for a test infection rate of 20%.
During a media briefing Wednesday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said that, so far, “less than 10” cases in Beadle County were tied to the Dakota Provisions meatpacking plant in Huron.
Overall, South Dakota reported 92 new positive tests Wednesday for a total of 4,177 known cases. The state has processed a total of 30,389 tests with a test infection rate of 13.7%.
The state reported 109 new recoveries, giving the state 3,023 recovered cases. There are 1,108 active cases.
Six new hospitalizations were reported, giving the state a total of 333 during the pandemic. Of those, 81 are currently hospitalized.
South Dakota reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping its total at 46.
Also locally:
• Union County (Elk Point) reported six new positive tests, giving the county 58 known cases.
• Turner County (Parker) reported one new case, its 22nd overall.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s seven new deaths brought the state’s COVID-19 total to 132. The state has recorded 21 deaths since last Thursday.
There were 221 new positive tests reported as of late Tuesday, giving Nebraska 10,846. A total of 72,333 tests have been processed, with a test infection rate of 15%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), two more deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update, raising the county’s total to 22. Nine new cases were reported, giving the county 2,354 known cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county has processed 9,107 tests for a test infection rate of 25.7%.
