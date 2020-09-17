Yankton County Emergency Management is holding an Influenza clinic, sponsored by local area medical professionals and charitable foundations, which will be available during the next Food for Thought food box give away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
The food box give-away and influenza clinic will be held in conjunction at the Calvary Baptist Church at 2407 Broadway Ave from 4:30-6 p.m. that day. Medical experts are emphasizing the importance of everyone getting the Influenza vaccine this year.
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
