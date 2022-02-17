Snow Forecast Ahead, But Will It Make A Difference?

The Yankton region could see measurable snowfall next week, but the precipitation likely won’t change what has become a desperate need for moisture.
The outlook was provided during Thursday’s NOAA webinar featuring meteorologists and agricultural experts. The webinar focused on the north-central region, including the Central Plains.
The region has seen an incredibly dry winter, according to Peter Goble with the Colorado Climate Center.
“The Northern Plains into Canada is currently snow free, and it’s been that way for much of the winter,” he said. “It’s unusual, and we’re in a bit of a snow drought, which affects the water supply. It also compounds long-term issues based on the conditions we saw last year.”
However, winter will make its presence felt in the coming days, Goble said.
“The seven-day forecast calls for a very active weather pattern. Snowfall returns to the Rockies,” he said. “There will be moderate snow on the Plains in Montana and the Dakotas. We’ll also see lower temperatures again. Winter’s not over.”
For the 8- to 14-day time frame, temperatures could plummet to -30 degrees in parts of Minnesota, the Dakotas and Colorado. The high temperatures will remain much below normal across the plains next week.
“Precipitation will remain below normal where the moisture is needed the most,” Goble said. “It’s a matter of where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”
The continued dry weather will exert a heavy impact on agriculture, include rangeland and livestock herds, Goble said.
“Moisture is needed in the Central Plains into the western high plains before we green up. We need some timely million-dollar rains that build the grasses and feed the cows that time of year,” he said.
“The number of cattle now is down to the lowest level of cattle in the U.S. since 2012. When you have cattle that are sold as a result of the drought conditions, it’s hard to build back up after you culled your herd, with or without forage.”
The region is moving into a critical period, and the timing of precipitation plays a huge factor, according to Dennis Todey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Midwest Climate Hub.
“We need moisture this spring, especially after a bad year last year,” the former South Dakota state climatologist said. “We need rainfall, even a couple of blizzards. People don’t want (those storms), but they would be great.”
Goble agreed that the coming weeks will play a crucial role. “In the western end of the region I’m familiar with (Colorado), late April and May are the money months,” he said.
For most of the central region, winter is the dry season because cold air can’t hold as much moisture, Goble said.
“Without the abundant sunshine (in winter), you don’t have the ingredients come together for nice large thunderstorms like late spring and summer,” he said.
Continued dry weather forms a cycle affecting the atmosphere, Goble said.
“Once you get into May and even June and July, if you have low soil moisture during the warm season, it gets into the land-atmosphere feedback,” he said. “That means, if you have dry soil, you have less water to evaporate into the atmosphere, and with less humidity, you’re less likely to have thunderstorms.”
The drought is also affecting the Missouri River basin, Goble said. Snowpack conditions in the upper basin range from 72% to more than 100% of normal.
“The Fort Peck and Fort Peck to Garrison reaches are below normal for snowpack, and we’re about two-thirds of the way through the accumulation season,” he said. “At this point, it’s difficult to make up the kind of deficit that exists.”
As a result, the outlook calls for below-average runoff for the upper Missouri River basin, affecting everything from river levels to hydropower production, he said.
Despite dry conditions, the James River could see flooding because of the runoff from snowpack in North Dakota and northern South Dakota, Goble said.
Todey noted similarities between the 2012 Great Plains drought and today’s conditions.
“It’s similar to 2012 but with some differences. We’re coming off a double-dip La Nina in two consecutive years, just like we did then. But we had a very dry fall throughout parts of the plains in 2011 going into 2012, not quite as much this time frame,” he said.
“2012 really cranked up quickly, getting very warm and dry in the spring. We’re not necessarily seeing the same crank-up yet this year. We may have another 2012, but we’re not seeing it more likely than any other year. Overall, it’s a way different background, and conditions are worse than in 2011. We could see the same results for different reasons or in different places.”
Goble believes the current low to moderate La Nina — a weather pattern that comes off the Pacific Ocean — isn’t as strong as last year. This La Nina is likely to weaken this spring and give way to neutral this spring and summer, he said.
The region is entering the time of year when the soil moisture, lakes and rivers recharge themselves, he said, and whether that happens as usual this year remains to be seen.
“I’m not sure if there’s one tipping point,” he said. “Certainly, the longer you go without moisture, the more nervous you get. You want to see at least one or two good storms to turn it around by mid-May.”
