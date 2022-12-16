Woman Sentenced For Diverting Funds From Tribal Account For Domestic Violence Victims

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to probation and fined for diverting funds intended for victims of domestic abuse in the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to her own use.
Andrea Rodriguez, 42, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard for two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization.
She was sentenced to four years’ probation, fined $10,100 and ordered to pay restitution for the $19,432 she stole.
Rodriguez had been employed as the director of the Ponca Tribe’s Domestic Violence Department. In that role, she was responsible for handing out federal Victims of Crime Act grants.
But instead of getting funds for the grocery, medical and home-furnishing needs of victims of domestic violence, Rodriguez falsified documents so the money came to her for her personal bills.
Curt Muller, an agent with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, said that agency does not tolerate attempts to defraud federal programs, “especially those involving vulnerable populations.”
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.