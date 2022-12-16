Woman Sentenced For Diverting Funds From Tribal Account For Domestic Violence Victims
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to probation and fined for diverting funds intended for victims of domestic abuse in the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to her own use.

Andrea Rodriguez, 42, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard for two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization.

