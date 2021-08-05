PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) and Board of Technical Education are partnering to provide eligible individuals occupational skills training through the state’s four technical colleges. The deadline to apply has been extended to Aug. 17.
All applications begin at the technical colleges. Individuals interested in participating should contact the technical college offering the certificate program of interest. For contact information, visit SDUpSkill.com.
UpSkill certificate programs are available for people who have obstacles to overcome to secure employment. Eligibility criteria vary and can include being laid off from a job, being low income or having a disability.
“Eligible participants will earn credentials in a high-demand field at little to no cost,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “After completing the UpSkill program, the participant can enter a new career field, advance in their current field or continue their education.”
Nineteen certificates are available and designed as primarily 18-credit programs to be completed by spring 2022. They are available online, in-person and via hybrid formats. Credits earned from certificate programs can integrate with associate and bachelor’s degree programs at public institutions across the state.
“Enrollment in UpSkill also comes with DLR’s excellent case management and our full array of services for job seekers,” said Secretary Hultman.
UpSkill is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding.
