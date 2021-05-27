After a one-year hiatus, VFW Post 791 of Yankton will hold a Memorial Day program this year but at a different location.
Last year, the post couldn’t hold the traditional program at Memorial Park because of the pandemic and construction of the new aquatics center.
The Memorial Day observance will return this year, VFW Post 791 Commander Bill Rueppel told the Press & Dakotan. Instead of Memorial Park, the VFW will gather for a shorter program at 11 a.m. at the county government site next to the VFW in downtown Yankton
South Dakota VFW Commander Cody Mangold, a Post 791 member, will deliver short remarks. The public is encouraged to attend the program.
The Honor Guard will conduct its traditional visit to area cemeteries earlier Monday morning.
