South Dakota saw increases in both new COVID-19 infections and COVID-related hospitalizations in the weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Also, six new deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 3,065. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH reported 832 new cases this past week, an increase of nearly 16% from the previous week, while current hospitalizations jumped to 81, up from 56 a week ago. There were 35 new hospitalizations reported.
New area South Dakota cases included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +13; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +8; Union County, +11; and Yankton County, +18.
New area hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+1) and Charles Mix (+1) counties.
