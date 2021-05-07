The Yankton Parks Advisory Board reminds Yankton dog owners to be responsible and obey the local ordinance for dog waste.
The ordinance states, “The person in control of any dog shall be required to remove and properly dispose of any fecal material deposited by said animal on public property or property other than the property of the dog’s owner.” This would include trails, parks, the walking bridge, ball fields and fenced-in areas in the community’s parks system that some citizens use as private off-leash dog parks.
You are asked to keep all dogs on a leash in all of the city properties listed above (trails, parks, the walking bridge, ball field and fenced-in areas).
Each dog’s owner/handler is responsible for picking up and disposing of their dog’s waste. This will help keep the park environment and other people’s property clean so that dogs, children and adults are happy and healthy. Pet waste left behind can transmit harmful diseases to other pets and children. Dog feces a common carrier for many diseases.
The Parks Advisory Board believes dog owners should pick up their dog’s waste because:
1. It is a common courtesy. Only irresponsible dog owners leave their dog’s waste for others to look at, step in or clean up. In addition to creating a foul odor, leaving your dog’s waste encourages other dogs to mark that spot.
2. Dog waste is unhealthy to the animals, children, and adults who come into contact with it. Removing dog feces prevents infestation of your dog from exposure to infective worm eggs and larvae. Dog feces can transmit diseases from your dog to young children and adults who play or work in their yard/dirt when the dog feces is present. Ocular larva migrans — an eye disease caused by parasitic worms found in dog droppings can cause serious eye damage to young children.
3. Dog waste biodegrades slowly.
4. Dog waste being left behind makes ALL dog owners look bad. Not picking up after your dog tops the list of complaints about dogs.
5. Your actions set example for others. Teach children how to properly clean up after a pet.
6. Are you a “good neighbor” dog owner? Dog feces and urine can result in lawn burn or dead patches. When it’s your dog on your neighbor’s lawn, it causes a great deal of hostility — toward you and your dog.
