Accidents
• A report was received at 6:46 p.m. Friday of an accident on 15th St.
• A report was received at 7:50 a.m. Saturday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:14 p.m. Monday of an accident on 8th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:44 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 451st St. and 310th St. near Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:24 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:36 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Aurora St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:48 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
