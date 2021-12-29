Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting a community educational opportunity on mental health at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at RTEC/CMTEA, 1200 W. 21st St., Yankton
Mental Health 101 is a presentation to community by NAMI South Dakota, focusing on the basics of mental health and mental health conditions. Participant benefits include a better understanding of how mental health conditions can affect a person’s life; help to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health; give you confidence when helping those who are experiencing a mental health challenge; and help you to recognize early signs of a mental health condition. The featured presenter is Angela Hyde, NAMI South Dakota
The goal of Spark is to connect community leaders and volunteers, while gaining knowledge and understanding of community needs. Community members gather on the first Friday of each month, at the Career & Manufacturing Technology Academy, or CMTEA, to share information and look for opportunities to improve the community through collaboration.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766 or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/spark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.