A Moving Experience

Organizers at Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center aim to get the railroad depot move back on track with a “Move the Depot” raffle.
“If we have another successful campaign like we had last year, we will have enough money to move the railroad depot building,” Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead, told the Press & Dakotan. “Last year’s raffle raised enough money to do the dirt work and the foundation for the depot.”
The ultimate goal is to move all the historic structures from Yankton’s Westside Park to the Mead, located at the former Human Services Center grounds, for the creation of Heritage Park, a historic, immersive, educational experience for children.
Now, the plan is to move the Great Northern Railroad Depot, from where it has stood in Yankton’s Westside Park as part of a belated 1976 Bicentennial project, and restore it.
“Move the Depot” raffle tickets are available at the Mead’s website. A virtual drawing will be held on Facebook Live at noon on May 24. The first winner drawn will have the opportunity to pick the prize package of their choice:
• First prize: Two, 10-foot, Sun Dolphin sit-in kayaks — sponsored by Dunham Sports.
• Second prize: Two camping chairs, a Miller Lite cooler and a Coors Light neon sign — sponsored by Dakota Beverage Company, Inc.
• Third prize: Gift cards from local businesses, including Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, Buhl’s Cleaners, Willa B.’s Bistro & Emporium, Linda’s Angel Crossing, Yankton Rexall Drug and the Mead Cultural Education Center.
Things are behind schedule because, so many resources had to go into other things last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson said.
“We had to do a campaign to keep our lights and electricity running,” she said. “It was before the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) came through. We didn’t know if these government programs were going to come through and we had to campaign to try to keep our staff salaried and keep our building temperature controlled.”
Over the last 10 years, the museum invested about $.5 million into getting its collection cleaned, rehoused and properly stored.
“For us to turn off the lights and walk away on 45,000 objects that have been preserved — especially during the spring when you don’t know if it’s going to be super humid or super dry — we could have had a long-term, devastating effect,” Nelson said.
Much of 2020 involved taking steps to protect the collection without putting future financial burdens on the organization, she said.
Eventually, federal programs did come through, but from March until June, the museum was closed until an additional person could be hired to help with the cleaning necessary to reopen, Nelson said.
“So now we are just going to step back and take Heritage Park one building at a time,” she said. “While trying to be incredibly thrifty stewards of the gifts donations and funds that we do receive from the community.”
Raffle tickets are available for sale at www.meadbuilding.org. to arrange for regular monthly donations, call the Mead at (605) 665-3898.
