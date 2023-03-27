EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The election will be held April 11; early voting started March 27.
———
NAME: Stephanie Moser
FAMILY: Husband — Brad; Children — Quentin and Payton; Dogs — Walter and Autumn
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: BS in Elementary Education & MA in Adult & Higher Education; Occupation: Client Success Director for Ruffalo Noel Levitz
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: Six years on the City Commission, the past two years as mayor
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Currently serve on SAC Task Force, Yankton Thrive Board, City of Yankton/Yankton School District Working Committee, City/County Planning Committee, Yankton Fire Department Auxiliary and 100 Women of Yankton.
FACEBOOK: “Re-elect Moser for City Commission”
———
Why are you running?
I have served on the city commission for the past six years and have been blessed the past two years to serve as the mayor of Yankton. It is a pleasure to represent our great community locally and across the state. My goal since being on the commission is to strive to make Yankton a great place for everyone to learn, grow and thrive and to continue to make our community one where people want to live and work for generations to come. I am running again as I still have the passion and energy to serve in this role. I believe my experience and what I’ve learned over the past six years aids in continuing that forward momentum.
What does striking the right balance on quality-of-life features (Summit Activities Center, aquatics center, park upgrades) and civic needs (police, fire, road maintenance, etc.) look like in a time of rising costs?
Budget is a top concern as we continue into 2023 and move to 2024. The cost of doing business is not only rising for our households but for the City as well. Projects and equipment are costing more than they have in the past and it’s our job as city commissioners to balance the wants and needs and those discussions are never easy. Our top priority must be focusing on the NEED to provide a safe, clean, well-maintained community for our citizens. Unfortunately, we only have so much in the budget to spend and I think we’ve done a good job trying to stretch those dollars as best we can to support both quality-of-life and civic needs.
How do you feel about developing the property immediately west of the Yankton Cemetery and, if in favor, what do you view as developing it respectfully?
I do think our job as city commissioners is to listen to opportunities as they are presented and decide if that opportunity is a good fit for our community. The property west of the cemetery is located on a major thoroughfare in our community. I do believe, at some point, there could be an opportunity to respect that area through landscape barriers and develop it into a place that allows our community to continue to grow and potentially provide quality-of-life opportunities. However, I don’t have a set timeline and am willing to listen as conversations develop around this property.
What is the next big project Yankton needs to tackle?
I think we have two projects looming on the horizon that will need to be tackled in the future. I have said in my past two campaigns that the Meridian Bridge, which has become an iconic feature of our community, will need to have extensive funds for maintenance and upkeep. I’m excited to be celebrating its 100th birthday this year and look forward to the awareness we can bring to this project. The other project is the future of our library. We’ve outgrown the space we are in and despite that limitation are doing a great job continuing to offer all the services and programing we have available but will need to look at how we make that a relevant space for years to come.
Additional thoughts?
I appreciate and thank the citizens of Yankton for giving me the past six years to serve. I’ve enjoyed serving and would ask that you please give me another 3 years to serve by remembering to vote April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.