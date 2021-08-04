Storied Scouting

A staple of scouting in the Yankton area has announced he’ll be stepping away from the position he’s held for the past 27 years.
Ranger Barry Schloss, property manager of the Lewis & Clark Scout Camp, recently sat down with the Press & Dakotan to discuss his time with the Scouts and the winding road that led him to Yankton nearly three decades ago.
Schloss, now 65, said he picked a certain day to announce his retirement.
“I always told the boss I’d give him a year’s notice, at least, unless a doctor came up and said, ‘No, you’ve got to quit this,’” he said. “I went in on April Fool’s Day and gave him one year’s notice and the boss looked up and goes, ‘I figured you’d be doing something like this.’”
He expects a new leader to be sought in early 2022.
While Schloss has headed up the Lewis & Clark Scout Camp since 1994, he had a bit of an unorthodox path to the scouting profession.
“I started out when I was a junior in high school working at a radio station in Iowa City, Iowa, and worked my way through college,” he said. “I went to Iowa Central at Fort Dodge for a couple of years and I worked for KWMT radio in Fort Dodge while I was going to school.”
He went on to work for WMT radio/TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for more than a decade before moving to Sioux Falls to help start KRRO.
But Schloss had another interest that he kept up with in addition to his radio career — scouting.
“I was a Scout as a kid,” he said. “I got up to a Life Scout. The top rank is Eagle and I’m a member of the ‘Two Short Club’ — two merit badges short of Eagle. My kids were Cub Scouts and I was a Cub Master for a little while in Sioux Falls, and we had a pretty good time.”
It was during this time he joined a committee to help pick a new ranger/property manager for the Lewis & Clark Scout Camp.
“How I got on the committee — the scout executive lived just down the street from me, we went to the same church, our kids hung out together and went to the same school,” he said. “The sale of our radio station was in the Argus Leader and this guy called me and he said, ‘About this ranger thing. I think we found our guy.’”
That guy just happened to be Schloss, who ultimately moved his wife and kids down to the Yankton area to take the job.
“We took the position, moved three sons down and it was probably one of the best moves I’ve ever made in my life,” he said.
Over the ensuing 27 years, a number of things have changed at the camp under Schloss’ management.
“When I started there in 1994, we had between eight and 10 buildings on camp property,” he said. “Today we have 27, so we’ve done a little construction. There’s a 300-seat dining hall that we have to take care of, a health lodge, staff bedrooms, we put in a High Adventure Base and we have grown a bunch. That growth has meant a lot of things.”
One other thing he noted, growth-wise was that the camp only had four flush toilets in 1994 with the rest of the camp relying on latrines and outhouses. The camp now has 46 flush toilets.
Schloss said his history in radio also served him well when it came to camp maintenance.
“I do a lot of electrical types of things,” he said. “With a background in radio, I do a lot of telephone work and put the Internet stuff together for them. I have learned a lot about plumbing. … I can frame up buildings. I’ve learned to operate a blade on the roads and make the roads work. I can’t tell you the number of skills that I’ve picked up by working out there. It’s amazing.”
He said he’s also been lucky to have a great army of volunteers to help out over the years.
“If it weren’t for them, the scouting program wouldn’t be around,” he said. “They come out and help any way you can imagine. I have met some of the nicest people ever. Sometimes they don’t even give you their name, they’re just there to help on a work weekend or something and they just go out of their way.”
Schloss said one of the biggest additions during his 27 years at the camp was the Missouri River High Adventure Base.
“Scouts will arrive on a Sunday, they’ll take a week-long excursion down the wild and scenic sections (of the river) on canoe and we’d do things along the way that tied in with Lewis & Clark,” he said.
He said that the High Adventure Base has attracted scouts from all over the country and even from as far away as Ireland.
But to Schloss, the experience goes well beyond the shiny new physical additions to the camp.
“You become like a father to some people, or a parent,” he said. “That’s really kind of eye-opening. It’s not that they have bad parents, but they trust you as much as ... their parents. It’s a good feeling.”
And even when he retires next April, he doesn’t intend to wander too far from the Lewis & Clark Scout Camp.
“I fully anticipate that I’ll still be involved in Scouts,” he said. “I’ll probably get called out to help at summer camp and things like that. I enjoy the people that I’m around and I can’t see ever walking away from that. There’s too much going on and too much fun.”
Of his whole experience, Schloss said that he only has a single regret.
“The only thing that I regret about joining the Scouts and making it work is that I didn’t do it sooner,” he said. “If I did it a little bit earlier, I think I could’ve probably completed more items.”
